Students and teachers of Government Kannada Medium School No.17 under Shahpur Police Station limits in the city were shocked this morning to see that two of their classrooms had ransacked by unidentified miscreants.

They found the benches and tables in classrooms of 6th and 7th standards damaged. Certain documents such as Attendance Register, School Curricular plans, Aadhar cards, Health Cards, and Vitamin-A tablet boxes meant for students were either damaged or burnt down. Two bottles of beer were also found in one of the classrooms.

Initial inquiries by police suggested that some miscreants had spent some time in one of the classrooms late in the night on Sunday and ransacked items before disappearing.

School Headmistress Shailaja Kuknur told newsmen that though there have been repeated instances of theft since the last four years, it was for the first time that the miscreants had ransacked school property. Several complaints were also made to the police.

School Development and Monitoring Committee President Ganapti Upri said there were six cases of theft in the school since he took charge seven months ago.