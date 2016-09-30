A minor girl was allegedly raped by four youths after she was allegedly forced into prostitution by two women in Belur town. The incident came to light on Thursday when Arehalli police in Belur registered the case, referred by the Child Welfare Committee.

The 17-year-old girl, who is four-month pregnant, was allegedly raped by four people over the past several months in different places in the district. Arehalli police have taken into custody two women, identified as Mamatha and Kamala, who allegedly lured the victim into prostitution. They also said that the accused were named in prostitution-related case around two years ago.

The victim, a student of a college in Chikkamagaluru, would travel to her college every day. A few months ago, she was reportedly approached by Mamatha and Kamala, who forced her into prostitution. For the past few months, she was taken to different places in the district, including Hassan, Belur and Sakaleshpur, where she was raped.

The police claim a couple of youths, who allegedly raped her, also recorded their act on their mobile phones. It is said that her parents learnt about these incidents only after she was found pregnant. While her parents were under the impression that she was going to college regularly, she was taken to different places by the accused. The victim has given them the names of the four youths, police added.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson Col. K.S. Natesh, on Friday, told The Hindu, “The victim’s parents came to us and informed about the incident. The police have registered the case and investigating. Meanwhile, we have provided her shelter and she is undergoing counselling.”

Arehalli police are in search of the four accused. The accused have booked them under the Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (Rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.