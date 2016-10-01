A minor girl was allegedly raped by four men after she was allegedly forced into prostitution by two women in Belur town. The incident came to light on Thursday when the Arehalli police in Belur registered the case, referred by the Child Welfare Committee. The 17-year-old girl, who is four-months pregnant, was allegedly raped by four people over the past several months in different places in the district.

The police have taken two women, Mamatha and Kamala, into custody. They allegedly lured the victim into prostitution. The police said the two had been named in a prostitution-related case around two years ago.

The victim, a student of a college in Chikkamagaluru, would travel to college daily. A few months ago, she was reportedly approached by Mamatha and Kamala and forced into prostitution. In the past few months, she was taken to different places, including Hassan, Belur and Sakleshpur, where she was raped.

The police claim that a couple of youngsters, who allegedly raped her, also recorded the crime on their mobile phones. It is said that the girl’s parents learnt of her ordeal only after finding out about her pregnancy. While they were under the impression that she was going to college regularly, she was being taken to different places by the accused. The victim has identified the four youngsters to the police.

Col. K.S. Natesh, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, on Friday, told The Hindu , “The victim’s parents came to us and told us about the incident. The police have registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, we have provided the girl with shelter. She is undergoing counselling now.”

The Arehalli police are in search of the four accused.