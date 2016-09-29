Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa’s son, Sunil Bose, who has been arraigned as the second accused in the bribery case booked by the Lokayukta against a senior geologist six years ago, was on Wednesday granted conditional bail by a Mysuru court. Mr. Bose had appeared before the the third additional district and sessions court on Wednesday after the judge Sudheendranath ordered issue of non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to appear on Tuesday. Mr. Bose moved a bail application after which the court granted him conditional bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50,000, and two sureties of a like sum, said Mr. Lokesh, the counsel for complainant Basavaraj. Mr. Bose has to appear before the court on Oct. 18. The case pertains to the demand for a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from Mr. Basavaraj by geologist Alphonsus to issue permits for transporting sand in 2010. Though the Lokayukta had trapped Alphonsusand a case was booked against him, Mr. Basavaraj had taken objection to the Lokayukta dropping the names of Mr. Bose and his associate Raju from the list of accused.