Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa’s son, Sunil Bose, who has been arraigned as the second accused in the bribery case booked by the Lokayukta against a senior geologist six years ago, was on Wednesday granted conditional bail by a Mysuru court. Mr. Bose had appeared before the the third additional district and sessions court on Wednesday after the judge Sudheendranath ordered issue of non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to appear on Tuesday. Mr. Bose moved a bail application after which the court granted him conditional bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50,000, and two sureties of a like sum, said Mr. Lokesh, the counsel for complainant Basavaraj. Mr. Bose has to appear before the court on Oct. 18. The case pertains to the demand for a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from Mr. Basavaraj by geologist Alphonsus to issue permits for transporting sand in 2010. Though the Lokayukta had trapped Alphonsusand a case was booked against him, Mr. Basavaraj had taken objection to the Lokayukta dropping the names of Mr. Bose and his associate Raju from the list of accused.
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:46 IST
Minister’s son granted bail in bribery case
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Latest in this section