Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose, who has been arraigned as the second accused in the bribery case booked against a senior geologist six years ago, was on Wednesday granted bail by a Mysuru court.

Mr. Bose appeared before the third additional district and sessions judge a day after the judge, Sudheendranath, issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to appear before the court on Tuesday in connection with the bribery case booked in 2010.

The court granted bail to Mr. Bose on a bond of Rs. 1 lakh and two sureties.

The court had arraigned Mr. Bose as the second accused in the case after the complainant, Basavaraj, alleged that senior geologist Alphonsus, the main accused, had demanded a bribe for issuing permits to transport sand in March 2010 on behalf of Mr. Bose.