The first ever review meeting chaired by the Minister for Primary Secondary Education Tanvir Sait for Belagavi and Chikkodi was marked by incomplete answers from the officials and inadequate information about happenings in their departments here on Wednesday.

Interestingly, it was the other way round that the minister appeared to have done better home work than the officials before arriving here to review the progress of various schemes.

The Minister, who was scheduled to commence the meeting at 3 p.m., arrived at 4.20 p.m. and there were 17 legislators and three MPs, who were absent. The only MLA present with was Feroz N. Sait.

The Minister directed them to submit a detailed report along with pictorial presentation on the condition of all the government buildings with a proposal for minor repairs, major repairs and demolition of dilapidated structures within 15 days.

He also sought a separate report adequately substantiated by photographs of the various stages of ongoing development works in various government schools.

He also sought figures on children out of schools and measures being taken to enrol them, even as some officials maintained that there were certain children reluctant to attend schools and their efforts to motivate them were not fruitful.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gautam Bagadi clarified that it was not possible to construct compound walls for government schools under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

However, protective walls against floods and water logging in low-lying areas could be constructed under the MGNREGS.

Taking serious note of the 27 teachers who had not reported to duty since more than month after the completion of the re-deployment of school teachers in the district, the Minister directed the Deputy Directors of Public Instructions to keep them under suspension but spare only those who had sought leave on health grounds.

Boys not going to school

Though there is no clear information about the number of children who have remained out of school in the district, there is information that two young boys are not attending government school despite taking admission this year.

Interestingly, the concerned officials in the Education Department could not clarify on the reasons for the two boys not going to the school.

But, later speaking to presspersons, Mr. Sait said that both the boys were suffering from cancer. He also assured to speak to the concerned to know if the government could provide them necessary healthcare and treatment.