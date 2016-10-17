Minister in-charge of Belagavi Ramesh Jarakiholi has promised to take up the matter of declaring Kittur Rani Chennamma’s tomb as a national monument at the State government level.

Speaking to presspersons after flagging off the ‘Veera Jyoti Yatre’ in Kittur on Sunday, Mr. Jarakiholi said there had been a demand from the public to declare Chennamma’s tomb as the national monument considering her role in fight against the British colonialism.

“I will take up this matter in the government level after consulting the local legislator and senior persons. I will try my best to see that the State government sends a proposal to the Centre in this connection,” he said.

He had also inaugurated the newly constructed entrance for Rani Chennamma’s tomb. It has been constructed by the Kittur Development Authority (KDA).

Earlier, the Minister also performed the stone-laying ceremony to erect a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, who was the commander-in-chief of Rani Chennamma’s forces in front the Department of Horticulture office in Bylahongal town.

The ‘Veera Jyoti Yatre’ has been organised as a prelude to the Kittur Utsav which will be celebrated every year in commemoration of the first victory of Rani Chennamma in a battle against the British on the day of Vijay Dashami on October 23, 1984. The utsav will be held for three days.

The yatre will tour all 10 taluks of the district before returning to Kittur on October 23.

