Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education and district in-charge, on Saturday went round Koppal to assess the damage caused by the heavy rain that lashed the town the previous day.

Mr. Rayaraddi, accompanied by Karadi Sanganna, MP, Raghavendra Hitnal, MLA, Mahendra Chopra, city municipal council president, and senior officials, saw residents in various localities struggling to remove the slush that had gushed into their dwellings along with storm water. He also saw the chocked drains, the unscientific construction of which had led to flooding of roads, and the encroachments on drains, among other things. The residents, while narrating their plight, said that they had to spend a sleepless night.

Heavy rain that lashed the town for over three hours on Friday affected life in Koppal. Around 28 houses suffered damage.

Mr. Rayaraddi told presspersons that he had instructed officials of the city municipal council to take up a drive to clear the encroachments on the trunk drain. He said that roads had been damaged in many localities and he would request the Chief Minister to release funds for their repair. The Minister said that compensation would be given towards house damage and had asked the officials to conduct a survey and submit a report.