It has been a long-standing demand of the Veerashaiva Reddy community

District in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni on Friday assured to using his good offices to see that government land is allotted for constructing a temple dedicated to 14th century reformer Hemaraddi Mallamma.

Addressing a gathering after receiving the Hemaraddi Mallamma Chaitanya Yatre, Mr. Kulkarni said it has been a long-standing demand of the Veerashaiva Reddy community to build a temple and an auditorium there. Thegovernment will fulfil this dream shortly, he said.

Though Mallamma was born in the Raddi community, her activities were not confined to one particular community. She preached the ideal of universal brotherhood, Mr. Kulkarni said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hubbali-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad said the Reddy community has made unique and remarkable contributions for the welfare of society since the 3rd century. Describing the Reddy community members as known for their nature of sacrifice, valour and service, he said that the community has lived more for others than for itself.

Navalgund MLA N. H. Konaraddi, seers Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt and Vemananand Swami of Vemana Peetha, municipal councillors Raghu Lakkannavar, Shaila Kamraddi and other senior leaders were present.

The yatre began from the pilgrimage centre of Shrishaila in Andhra Pradesh. From here, it will further travel to Gadag, Haveri and Chitradurga before reaching Bengaluru. Later, it will depart from Bengaluru towards Kudalsangam in Bagalkot, wherein a national symposium of lifetime achievement of Hemaraddi Mallamma will be held.