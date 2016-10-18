ZP President Asha Prashant Aihole presiding over the KDP meeting in the absence of the district in-charge Minister in Belagavi on Tuesday. – PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER.

The one-hour-long Karnataka Development Programme meeting convened at the Zilla Panchayat meeting hall turned out to be mere formality here on Tuesday, thanks to the absence of Small Scale Industries and District in-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi and all the legislators and MPs representing the district.

Interestingly, the absence of the Minister came as a blessing in disguise for ZP President Asha Prashant Aihole to conduct the meeting and reply to the questions of the members of ZP and Taluk Panchayats in the district. The ZP presidents remained mere figure-heads as witnessed during the past 15 years.

During a brief discussion on the drinking water problems in villages, Ms. Aihole asked the officials to complete all drinking water supply schemes, particularly the Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Schemes, before the onset of summer so that the villagers did not suffer.

Officials said four of the 14 MVSs would completed by the end of the March next, which would ensure regular drinking water to 240 villages. A total of 590 pure drinking water supply units had been already installed in villages in the first phase. But, not many villagers were coming forward to take advantage of these units yet.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Bagadi Gautam and Vice-President Arun Annu Katambale were present.