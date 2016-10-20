Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who is also in charge of the district, inspected the progress of construction work at the city bus stand earlier this week.

Mr. Chandrashekar, Divisional Controller of the Ballari division of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, informed the Minister that the old bus stand was being reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 15 crore. According to the approved design, the new bus stand will have a spacious cellar for parking, an administrative office, guest houses, a ladies waiting room, and basic amenities, including toilets, drinking water facility, reservation counter, VIP lounge, and stalls on the ground floor, with provision for a shopping complex and a multiplex on the second and third floors, respectively.

Construction of the cellar and the ground floor facilities is being taken up in the first phase. Tenders will be floated later for the construction of the shopping complex and the multiplex, under private-public partnership. The new bus stand will have 25 platforms.

Mr. Lad, while underlining the need to ensure quality work, directed the officials and the contractor to stick to the deadline (end of 2017).