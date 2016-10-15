Minister inspects hospital facilities, interacts with patients

Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni interacting with a patient during his visit to the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad on Friday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni visited the District Civil Hospital here on Friday and received information about the available facilities.

The visit comes in the backdrop of a fire due to a short-circuit a few days ago. He also interacted with patients on this occasion.

Mr. Kulkarni said that the situation in the hospital here was better than a year ago.

Health assistants were asked to prioritise cleanliness and accordingly, they were trying their best to maintain cleanliness on the hospital premises.

To upgrade the basic facilities and install new medical equipment here, the State government was asked to sanction funds.

He said that the government had released Rs. 10 crore which will now be used to construct a new building at the civil hospital and to reconstruct the isolation ward to treat the patients suffering from TB.

The new building will be a 120-bed hospital.

The development of the Intensive care Unit (ICU) and having a state-of-the-art facility Operation Theatre (OT) would also be taken up under the Rs. 10-crore special grants.

Efforts are being made to give a facelift to the existing facilities at the civil hospital which witnesses an OPD of more than 600 everyday.

All the major components including setting up of new units have been included, he said.

He added that the shortage of doctors had been plaguing government hospitals for a long time.

The government is leaving no stone unturned to appoint qualified doctors and ensure that poor patients get quality healthcare.

“In Dharwad too, we have asked the private doctors to join hands with government and spend at least one or two hour here to check-up the patients,” he said.