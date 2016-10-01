Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday conducted an inspection atop the Chamundi Hills and the Mysuru palace to review the preparations for Dasara festivities.

Accompanied by M.K. Somashekar, MLA, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and other officials, Mr. Mahadevappa oversaw the seating arrangements made atop the Chamundi Hills, where poet Channaveera Kanavi is scheduled to inaugurate the Dasara festival at 11.40 a.m.

Apart from deploying additional police personnel, the police has also installed 15 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at vantage places atop the Hills.

Though entry of private vehicles to Chamundi Hills has been banned during Dasara, an official note issued on Friday said there will be no prohibition on private vehicles to Chamundi Hills on October 1.

However, beginning October 2, buses will leave for Chamundi Hills from the parking lot created at Lalitha Mahal Helipad between 6.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. at an interval of fifteen minutes.

As many as four KSRTC buses have been deployed for the purpose, said Mr. Randeep. Mr. Mahadevappa also visited the Mysuru palace, where preparations were underway. He also inspected the seating arrangements for the cultural programme.