Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, inaugurated a new anganwadi centre at Nittoor here on Tuesday.

He said that the setting up of anganwadis was one of the objectives of the 20-point programme of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Though English-medium schools were increasing and they had kindergarten facility, the demand for anganwadis had not come down. Angandwadi workers and assistants were rendering invaluable service.

He lauded the Nittoor Yuva Mandal for allowing the anganwadi centre to function on their premises here.

If land was available nearby, a new anganwadi building would be constructed, Mr. Madhwaraj said.