Jigajinagi says 16.29 lakh toilets constructed in Karnataka since 2014

Union Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh C. Jigajinagi has expressed satisfaction over Karnataka’s efforts to construct individual household latrines under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

He told presspersons after inspecting multi-village drinking water supply schemes in Chikkodi taluk on Saturday that 16.29 lakh such toilets had been constructed so far. Also, around 100 gram panchayats in 20 taluks of five districts had been declared open-defecation free so far.

As many as 2,050 lakh toilets had been constructed since the abhiyaan was launched in October 2014 in the country, he said.

Mr. Jigajinagi said the Centre had released Rs.82 crore for the implementation of 1,272 new drinking water supply schemes under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme in Belagavi district during 2016-17.

Also, against the target of installing 598 units to provide drinking water, 596 had been installed at the cost of Rs.27 crore in the district. Another 939 units would be installed in the phase three of the project.

Mr. Jigajinagi, in whose honour a civic reception has been organised in Chikkodi town on Sunday afternoon, said that 12 multi-village drinking water supply schemes were functional providing drinking water to 137 villages.