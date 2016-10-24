well begun:Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil speaking after inaugurating the week-long Khadi Utsav-2016 in Kalaburagi on Sunday.— photo: arun kulkarni

Week-longKhadi Utsav-2016 inaugurated in Kalaburagi

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, who is also in charge of the district, on Sunday said Mahatma Gandhi made khadi an integral part of the life of every Indian with his khadi movement.

Speaking after inaugurating the week-long Khadi Utsav-2016 in the city on Sunday, Dr. Patil said the movement gave some much-needed inspiration to the freedom movementand changed the economic scenario in villages, giving villagers new avenues of employment and making them self-reliant.

Expressing anguish over the lack of support for khadi products, Dr. Patil said people should support what gives the country’s its unique identity. He said this would complement the efforts of the Union and State governments, who are providing incentives and subsidies to the khadi and village industries.

Former Minister and Afsalpur MLA Malikayya Guttedar highlighted the enhanced financial assistance provided by the Congress government to the khadi and village industries in the State.

Gulbarga South MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor presided over the event. Earlier, Gandhian Vasant Kustagi gave a special lecture on Gandhi and khadi and stressed the need to protect and support the industry.