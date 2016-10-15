The pending dues to milk producersis aboutRs. 7 crore inBagalkot and Vijayapura districts

For the last seven months, Dharenna Masali, a farmer from Sarwad village of the taluk who supplies milk everyday to a local milk union, has been waiting for the incentive the State government offers to milk producers.

The State government gives Rs. 4 as an incentive per litre of milk to milk suppliers in the State. Mr. Masali is one among over 21,000 farmers of the twin-districts — Vijayapura and Bagalkot — who are yet to receive their incentive from the government through the milk federations.

According to official sources, the pending dues to milk suppliers is about Rs. 7 crore. Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts together produce about 1.38 lakh litres of milk everyday which is supplied through 349 milk unions.

Farmers meanwhile allege that the delay in settling the dues has left them in the lurch as they are unable to manage their routine expenses. “Farmers can manage for a couple of months ... but seven months is too much ... the government should release the incentive amount immediately,” a farmer said. The officials of Vijayapura-Bagalkot District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union claim that the matter has already been brought to the notice of the State government and they are waiting for the approval to release the pending amount.

The officials said that while the incentive given to farmers belonging to the General category for March-April has already been given, the incentive given to farmers belonging to the SC category has been delayed. The officials said that a total of Rs. 400 crore incentive is yet to be released to milk suppliers across the State.

BJP plans protest

The opposition BJP has decided to launch a protest against the delay in releasing the incentive amount. In a release, Vijayapura unit of the party alleged that the Congress government was neither helping the drought/flood-affected farmers nor milk producers.