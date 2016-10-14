Members of Kolar District Milk Producers’ Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest here on Friday demanding settlement of arrears in lieu of Rs. 4 per litre to the milk producers.

They took out a procession from Nachiketa Nilaya up to Deputy Commissioner’s office where they submitted a memorandum.

The cell leaders said the government owes Rs. 580 crore to the milk producers as the incentives were not given since last seven months. They demanded immediate release of funds and its disbursement to the farmers.

The outfit underlined the need to fix uniform rates for milk in all the milk federations across the state. The members also urged the government to grant 50 per cent subsidy for the feeds in view of prevailing drought condition. They also demanded measures to provide service security to the staff of milk producers’ cooperative societies in the state.

Cell convener Vittappanahalli Venkatesh, BJP district Raitha Morcha general secretary participated.