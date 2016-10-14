National » Karnataka

Mandya, October 14, 2016
Updated: October 14, 2016 02:10 IST

Milestones bear brunt of Cauvery anger

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
A coat of paint applied on the milestones in Mandya.
— Photo: B. Mahadeva
A coat of paint applied on the milestones in Mandya.
TOPICS

India

Karnataka

If you are travelling on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and happen to be headed for Tamil Nadu, don’t go by the milestones.

Farmers and Kannada activists, who have already erased ‘Chennai’ from the milestones along the busy highway, are now applying a coat of red paint on names of places written in the Devnagiri script. They want inscriptions in Hindi removed from milestones in protest against the Centre’s failure to find a solution to the decades-old Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

Busy stretch

The highway, which is being upgraded as National Highway 275, is one of the busiest inter-State roads in the country. It connects places such as Ooty, Salem, Sathyamangalam, Sathy, Wayanad, Mananthavady, Kozhikode, Sultan Bathery, and other towns in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. At least two lakh vehicles ply on this stretch every day.

As a result, names of places between Chennai and Ooty, Bengaluru and Mysuru, Ooty and Tirupati, Sathyamangalam and Mumbai, and some other major towns, were written in Hindi on the milestones. But farmers and Kannada activities applied a coat of red paint on the Hindi inscriptions while erasing the names of Chennai, Ooty and some other places of Tamil Nadu, sources in the National Highways Authority of India told The Hindu.

Such disfigurement of milestones was also observed along National Highway 48, the Srirangapatna-Bidar highway, the Kanakapur-Mysuru road and some other major roads, a police officer said.

While leaders of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha welcomed the protest, NHAI sources said the authorities would restore the inscriptions.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Milestones bear brunt of Cauvery anger

Karnataka farmer made to stage suicide bid in front of camera

Mahadayi row: Congress, BJP set for showdown

ISRO has plans to go small with lighter satellites

Special classes for SC/ST draw many students

PM must get involved to solve inter-state disputes, says Mallikarjun Kharge

34 take ill in Kalaburagi village, gastroenteritis outbreak suspected

Hassan MLA accuses minister of harassing his brother

Small quake hits Kalaburagi district

Got a business idea? Here is your chance to get funding


Bengaluru

ISRO has plans to go small with lighter satellites

More than 800 take part in blind walk, guided by visually-impaired

ACB catches Tumakuru councillor, engineer while taking bribe

BDA releases FAQ on steel flyover

Citizens seek explanation from Vision Group

Mahadayi row: Congress, BJP set for showdown

World Sight Day observed in Kolar

Congress leaders should hold talks with their counterparts in Goa to resolve Mahadayi row: BJP

Rolling in the wheels

Mangaluru

Storage of crude oil begins at Mangaluru cavern of ISPRL

Tulu movie Barsa to hit screens today

Govt. to pursue jetty project for boats going to Lakshadweep: MLA

Jewellery worth Rs. 4 lakh stolen

Kannada film Hombanna on forest encroachment, eviction to release next month


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Karnataka farmer made to stage suicide bid in front of camera

Electronic media crew and local farmers’ leaders ask for re-takes of the ‘event’ »