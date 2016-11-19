The death of some migratory birds in Kudlur lake on the outskirts of Channapatna town in Ramanagaram district is shrouded in mystery.

Several birds were found exhausted on Thursday evening and upon receiving information, wildlife enthusiast Suresh and his friends from Channapatna shifted four birds — mallard wild duck, American coot, pelican, and black-tailed godwit — to a hospital nearby.

While an adult bird died immediately after shifting to the hospital, the remaining died on Friday.

Mr. Suresh claimed that miscreants had poisoned the birds at the lake, which is filled with domestic waste water. There were no noticeable wounds on the body, he said.

Veterinarian Anke Gowda told The Hindu : “We will send samples of the birds to the Forensic Science laboratory in Bengaluru.”

Mr. Suresh and the Forest Department officials filed separate FIRs, said the Channapatna subdivision police.