A delegation from Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) met Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep to discuss the development work on Chamundi Hills, the proposed construction of a public library in People’s Park, and water conservation.

The delegation comprised S.D. Saokar, president, R. Chandra Prakash, former president, M.M. Shenoi, secretary, and Ashvini Ranjan, executive committee member.

They urged Mr. Randeep to restrict the movement of private vehicles on Chamundi Hills throughout the year. The delegation said the “development works” such as multi-level parking and shopping complex would permanently damage the environment, and should be stopped. The team also suggested that the public library be shifted to the ground floor of the old Palace Offices Building. Offices now functioning there can be moved to the present location of the public library. The move will provide the library adequate space for books and parking in the city centre, and save People’s Park, a press release said. The team suggested a 24x7 emergency squad be created to attend to urgent repairs of leakages to overcome the water crisis. The squad should be given powers to penalise those wasting water.

Mr. Randeep assured the delegation that he would attend to the issues after Dasara.