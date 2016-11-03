Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) is opposed to any move to reroute train no. 16523/24 running between Bengaluru and Karwar via Mysuru.

The MGP said some railway passenger associations of the coastal districts were pressing for re-routing the train via Shravanabelagola.

A large number of passengers from the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram, Bengaluru as well as Uttara Kannada and Udupi depend on this train. “If its route is changed, they will be affected. This train and its twin, no. 16517/18, have different numbers, but are run as one between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru. Dividing this and running it on a different route has far more negatives than positives,” N.S. Pradeep Kumar and S. Yogendra of the MGP said.