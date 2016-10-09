Rural labourers who are not paid for the work they have completed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), are planning to launch an indefinite fast from October 13.

Addressing presspersons at Tipu Sultan Garden where the labourers were protesting for the last two days demanding wages, Abhay Kumar, leader of the Grameena Coolie Karmikara Sanghatan alleged that Raichur Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M. Kurma Rao and panchayat development officers for their “mismanagement” and “negligence” in handling MGNREGA works.

“The officers have not prepared Management Information System report on the work done under the job scheme in 62 gram panchayats. As a result, thousands of rural labourers have not been paid for the work they have completed four months ago. Even after repeated requests and protests , the officers have done nothing. They have been pointing their fingers at Union government and alleging that the government had not released funds for the scheme,” he said.