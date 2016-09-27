Members of the Ballari Zilla Panchayat accepted the suggestion by Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner and in-charge Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, to submit a list of issues they propose to raise at the general body meeting in advance.

“If you submit the list in advance, it could be passed on to the officials who can come prepared and give an explanation and speak about the steps they have taken,” he said.

“Most of the problems that crop up during the meetings pertain to drinking water supply, power, shortage of doctors, teachers, improper infrastructure in schools and hospitals, among other things. On getting the list, we could sort out the issues department-wise and take up for discussion,” Mr. Manohar said.

P. Deena, vice-president, and acting president, instructed the Deputy Director of Public Instruction to identify school buildings that are in a dilapidated condition and submit a report to get them repaired or construct new buildings. When a member spoke about some persons owning a property belonging to a gram panchayat in Sandur taluk, Mr. Manohar directed the tahsildar, executive officer and the panchayat development officer to look into the matter.