Karnataka has readied a detailed project report (DPR) for the Rs. 5,912-crore contentious Mekedatu Drinking Water Project that involves building a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery in Chamarajanagar district.

Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil on Thursday said a draft of the DPR would be brought up before the State Cabinet at its next meeting.

Referring to Tamil Nadu opposing the project, Mr. Patil said the DPR had been prepared in such a way as to ensure that the project does not face any legal hurdles. He said the government would take clearances from the Supreme Court, Central Water Commission and Ministry of Environment and Forests.

He said the work on the project would begin within the remaining two years of the tenure of the Congress government.