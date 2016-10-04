The District Industries Centre, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Lead Bank and RUDSET Institute have decided to organise a one-day mega job fair for both skilled and unskilled workers to work in the textile and garment sectors in the district.

Over 3,500 unemployed youth, particularly women, are expected to be able to secure employment during the job fair.

H. Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director, District Industries Centre and Janardhan, Deputy Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles told The Hindu on Monday that over 15 textile industries and a couple of garment factories have been roped in to participate in the job fair.

The job fair is expected to be held in the last week of October and aspirants can register their names with the District Industries Centre or Department of Handlooms and Textiles or with RUDSET Institute before October 20.

Thousands of youth, particularly women, are being imparted training in different areas, including textiles, by different government agencies and departments, including women and child welfare and social welfare departments.

The District Industries Centre wanted to ensure that the unemployed youth, after the training, do not remain idle and hence it decided to organise the job fair, Mr. Gowda said.

Mr. Gowda said that several textile and garment units are in dire need of workforce and hence he had convened a meeting with different departments to provide a platform for the industries to get manpower and at the same time to help the unemployed youth to get employment.

Youngsters from across the State can participate in the job fair, he said.

