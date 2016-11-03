Hampi Utsav 2016 includes a Light and Sound show and a helicopter ride

Hampi, the world heritage site and erstwhile seat of Vijayanagar empire, is all set to offer an audio-visual treat to connoisseurs of art and music at a three-day mega cultural festival of dance, drama and music titled Hampi Utsav 2016 from Thursday.

A large workforce has been busy sprucing up Hampi, giving the final touches to the stages and also erecting arches and barricades for parking.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the cultural festival at a colourfully decorated stage near Yeduru Basavanna on Thursday evening.

A host of his ministerial colleagues are also expected to participate.

Eight stages

As many as eight stages have been erected at various places — Virupaksha temple precincts, near monolith Sasivekal and Kadlekal Ganesh, opposite the Krishna temple, near Gayatripeetha, at Kamalapur and near the Vijaya Vittala temple complex. Artistes of national and international fame, including Mallika Sarabhai, Venkatesh Kumar, Narasimhalu Vadvati, Nagaveni Srinath, music directors Saleem Suleman, Rajesh Krishnan, Raghu Dixit and Benny Dayal, are expected to enthral the audience.

A Light and Sound show, which is being organised again after seven years near the Elephant stables, Hampi by sky, being organised for the third year in a row, rural sports, particularly Kusti (wrestling), magic show by Kudroli Ganesh, and a poets meet will be the other special attractions during the festival.

The Light and Sound show will be staged till November 9, while the Hampi by sky helicopter ride will be avialable till November 7.

The occasion is also being used to create awareness among farmers about improved methods of farming, judicious use of water by experts at a symposia to be held on Friday.

There would be an exhibition-cum-sale of books and also local delicacies.