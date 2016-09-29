The Rotary Club of Venugram has embarked on a challenging task of organising a mega blood donation camp. They plan to collect 1000 units of blood and give it to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Mahaveer Blood Bank and KLE Hospital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The event, sponsored by Oriental Insurance Company, will be held at Mahaveer Bhavan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Oct. 2.

Around 50 beds would be set up and six doctors and staff will collect the blood.

Announcing this here on Thursday, club president Vikram Jain and event chairman D.B. Patil said one of the major objectives behind organising the camp was to raise awareness on the importance of blood donation, particularly in rural areas.

To express gratitude to the blood donors, all donors will be issued with a personal accident policy of Rs.1 lakh. The premium for this policy will be paid by the club. For more, call Vikram Jain at 9448192346 or D.B. Patil 9448963874.