M. Lakshman, consultant, Cauvery Technical Consultative Committee of Mysuru, has urged the State government to effectively present ground-level realities in the Cauvery basin before the Supreme Court constituted three-member Bench that will hear the disputerelatedto the sharing of Cauvery waters between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on October 18.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, he stressed upon the need to convene high-level meetings of irrigation experts, consultants, elected representatives and members of other agencies concerned to assist Fali S. Nariman, senior advocate appearing for Karnataka in the Cauvery issue in the Supreme Court, and his team so as to make an effective presentation of the grim situation before the apex court.

Rajeev and other members of the committee were present.