Citizens For Bengaluru, the group protesting against the steel flyover, has organised an expert consultative meet on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Rotary Hall, Lavelle Road. “The meet will see experts and citizens from various walks of life discuss the merits and demerits of the steel flyover, its alternatives and their feasibility. We have also invited Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George for the meeting,” said Srinivas Alavilli, one of the organisers.

The proceedings of the meeting will be recorded and be part of the petition that Citizens For Bengaluru, plans to file before the National Green Tribunal questioning the project and its environmental impact.