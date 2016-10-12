A meeting will be convened before October 21 to discuss the recommendations made by the Committee constituted by the State Government to look into the demand for revision of pay scales of police personnel.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the assurance at an inaugural function of nursery school building of Police Public School in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The Committee headed by Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Training) Raghavendra Auradkar had already submitted a report to the State Government. The report is presently with the Home Department.

“I will convene a meeting before October 21 to discuss the recommendations and take a decision,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said to a rousing applause. But, the Chief Minister cautioned the gathering, comprising mostly of police personnel, against rejoicing too early. “A decision has not yet been taken. But, I will ensure that we will take a decision favourable to you,” Mr. Siddaramaiah assured.

He said he had a lot of sympathy for police personnel, particularly the ones below the rank of Sub Inspector of Police, who toil hard.