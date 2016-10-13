A meeting will be convened before October 21 to discuss the recommendations made by a committee constituted by the State government to look into the demand for revision of pay scale of police personnel. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made this assurance at an event here on Wednesday.

The committee headed by Additional Director-General of Police (Recruitment and Training) Raghavendra Auradkar had submitted a report to the government. The report is now with the Home Department. “I will convene a meeting before October 21 to discuss the recommendations and take a decision,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said to a rousing applause.

But, the Chief Minister cautioned the gathering, comprising mostly of police personnel, against rejoicing too early. “A decision has not yet been taken. But, I will ensure that we will take a decision favourable to you,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. He said he had a lot of sympathy for police personnel, particularly those below the rank of sub-inspector.

