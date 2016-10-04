The district-level progress review meeting by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah scheduled at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday has been called off. Instead, he will arrive here at 11.15 a.m. and take part in a seminar at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Study Centre of the Karnatak University, said a release by Deputy Commissioner S. B. Bommanahalli.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive here on Tuesday and participate in different programmes. The schedule is as follows: arrival at Hubballi International Airport at 10.30 a.m., to attend a seminar at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Study Centre of the Karnatak University at 11.15 a.m. and leave for Bengaluru by flight. Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi will also take part in the seminar.