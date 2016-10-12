National » Karnataka

Vijayapura, October 12, 2016
Updated: October 12, 2016 05:39 IST

Meet Affan Tayyabi, a budding litterateur

Affan Tayyabi with his maiden poetry compilation “Mortality to Eternity.”— PHOTO: RAJENDRA SINGH HAJERI
Twenty-one-year-old Affan Tayyabi is a budding writer.

His maiden work “Morality to Eternity,” a compilation of 50 poems— which got recently published— proves to be promising.

“Morality to Eternity,” published by Partridge Publications, essentially depicts the emotions of the writer and also shows his concern for nature and humanity. In his view, poems are one of the best ways to express one’s feelings and emotions. “They help conveying the message in the shortest effective manner ... that is why I love reading and writing poems,” Mr. Tayyabi says.

Of the 50 poems, more like sonnets, a few highlight the agonising state of nature and the need to preserve it. For instance, a line from one of his poems — “Men fell onto barbarity, woods were prey to inhumanity. I hear sobbing, though the woods, out in mercy, with their moods” — vehemently depicts the never quenching thirst of humans for trees.

A student of literature, Mr. Tayyabi says that he had a flair for writing from his childhood. His father — Abubakar Tayyabi — runs a Madrasa and a Urdu school here. “I had a feeling that he would do better if he pursues a career in literature ... and I feel he is doing great,” says the proud father, who got the book published.

Mr. Tayyabi says that he is busy writing a psychological thriller, which is a new writing experience for him. Mr. Abubakar’s students have so far participated in about 30 science exhibitions and have won several awards.

“ I am trying my best to bring the Madarsa students on par with other students ... I want to break the misconception that Madarsas teach only about religion,” Mr. Abubakar says.

