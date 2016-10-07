Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil visited Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and checked various facilities.

Accompanied by Director of KIMS Dattatreya Bunt and other medical officers, the Minister went around various wards and spoke to some patients.

Some patients brought to his notice discrepancies in service, especially in the crowded maternity wards, and the lack of generic medicines in the hospital. The minister asked the officials to immediately take remedial measures.

The minister visited the burns ward and the mortuary, which is in the process of being shifted to another premises.

Speaking to presspersons later, he said that further improvement of KIMS hospital was in the pipeline.