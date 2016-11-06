Condemning the Union government’s gag orders on NDTV India, journalists and camera persons staged a demonstration here on Saturday.

They first gathered on the premises of the Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists office on Lamington Road and marched to the Mini-Vidhana Soudha, where the office of the Hubballi tahsildar is located.

They raised slogans against the Union government for trying to curb the freedom of press and freedom of speech and expression.

After holding demonstration outside the Mini- Vidhana Soudha for a while, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India, to an officer of the tahsildar’s office.

DDUWJ president Ganapati Gangolli said that such a step reminded them of the days of Emergency.

“The order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting prohibiting the transmission or re-transmission of NDTV India channel for one day on any platform throughout India on November 9 is condemnable,” the memorandum said.

“The DDUWJ condemns the Centre’s order and demands that the order be withdrawn,” the memorandum said.