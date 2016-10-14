Farmers’ leaders and onlookers trying to prevent Kumareppa from consuming poison in Korlagundi village of Ballari taluk on Thursday.

Continued from Page 1

On getting information that a farmer in Korlagundi village was destroying his chilli crop on about six acres of land, which was withering for want of water, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and the Hasiru Sene district president Darur Purushottham Goud got the electronic media crew to the spot to ‘cover’ the event.

Enquiries

Enquiries revealed that the farmer, along with his family members, was removing the wilted chilli crop to prepare the land for sowing alternative rabi crop. However, he was persuaded by the mob to enact the attempt-to-suicide drama.

While the issue is being discussed widely, no complaint has been filed so far.

The incident attracted sharp criticism in Karnataka, which has witnessed several cases of farmers’ suicides in the last two years.

Taking serious exception to such a “stage-managed show”, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar described it as an act of “crime”.

He said, “Media and farmers’ leaders should guide society, not misguide it.”