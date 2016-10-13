Freelance photographer M.D. Minajigi has won the prestigious “Print of the Month Certificate of Award” presented by the Photographic Society of America for his black and white photograph titled “Waiting” of a monkey sitting on a wooden log.

Dr. Minajigi, a medical practitioner by profession, has adopted photography as his hobby and has won several awards in different competitions and exhibitions. In the past 15 years, he has participated in several state, national and international level photography exhibitions and competitions.

His realistic photograph of the monkey bagged the award of picture of outstanding merit for the month of July constituted by the Photographic Society of America.