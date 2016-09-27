Chamaraja Assembly constituency MLA Vasu on Monday urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take up immediate water conservation measures.

Participating in a special council meeting of the MCC, Mr. Vasu, who is also a former Mayor, said the civic body should constitute an expert team, including not only engineering department officials, but also retired officials who have worked in different parts of the world, to come up with an action plan to conserve drinking water.

With the water level in the KRS reservoir, the main source of drinking water to Mysuru city, reaching alarmingly low levels, Mr. Vasu said it was imperative that the MCC take steps to prevent water wastage.

Wasted water

Claiming that it was possible to recycle as much as 70 per cent of the drinking water supplied to the 11 lakh population of the city, the MLA said recycled water could be used for purposes such as gardening and flushing of toilets. “About six to seven litres of water is used when the toilet is flushed once,” he said.

Though the installed capacity of various drinking water pumping stations for the city, including the two phases each of Hongalli and Belagola, besides Melapura and Kabini, is around 270 MLD, water made available to Mysuru is no more than 220 MLD. This includes the water pumped from 1,605 borewells, he said.

Mr. Vasu urged the authorities to immediately take steps to prevent the dying of lakes owing to effluents entering them through storm-water drains. He said this has also brought the groundwater table down in surrounding areas. The authorities should work towards setting up sewage treatment plants at all the lakes, including Kukkarahalli lake, he added.

The MLA also criticised the civic authorities for allowing apartment culture to flourish at the cost of the city’s planning. When apartments are built on amalgamated sites, MCC may receive more tax, but the pressure on civic amenities increases and this affects the rest of the population, he said.

