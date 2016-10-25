honour:Former Mayor Narayan being felicitated along with pourakarmikas in Mysuru on Monday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday observed the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as well as Pourakarmika Day.

Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa paid tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, who worked to uplift the oppressed and fought for their rights.

He also lauded the MCC for observing Pourakarmika Day as they keep the city clean and helped Mysuru bag the cleanest city tag twice in a row.

The MCC also felicitated a number of pourkarmikas for their good work. Former Mayor Narayan, who is also former Chairman of the Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission, was felicitated.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Nagara Palike Pourakarmika Sangha submitted a memorandum to the authorities to end the exploitation of pourakarmikas by outsourcing their work and engaging them on contract.

There were 1,200 regular pourakarmikas in Mysuru between 1984 and 1993 based on the city’s population. But now, there are only 630 regular pourakarmikas as the government did not replace the retired and deceased pourakarmikas. But there are 2,600 contract pourakarmikas, who are allegedly being exploited by the contractors, said general secretary of the sangha Manchaiah.

Neither are the contract pourakarmikas being paid properly nor is their deduction for Provident Fund and Employee State Insurance being credited to their respective accounts. Many pourakarmikas are suffering from various ailments. With the authorities not providing them gloves and other safety aids, several pourakarmikas have suffered injuries in their hands or lost their fingers, Mr. Manchaiah said.

He urged the authorities to cancel the contract system and also hold periodic health camps, at least once in six months, to ensure proper medical treatment.