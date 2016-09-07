MCC has been accused of delaying issuance of khatha and stalling work on property adjacent to Dasara exhibition grounds

Responding to the controversy surrounding the 10.36-acre property adjacent to the Dasara exhibition grounds here, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday dismissed claims by the royal family that it had delayed issuing khatha on the property.

“We have not caused any delay in issuing khatha. We are awaiting supporting documents with regard to the property from the family in order to consider its plea,” Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said. “If they provide the necessary documents proving that the property belonged to them, we will take steps to issue khatha.”

Addressing a press conference here, the mayor said the royal family had submitted an application to MCC seeking khatha on the Garikemala property, citing a court directive. It, however, did not produce any documents supporting its claim of ownership, he said.

Arguing that MCC had no role to play in the property issue, Mr. Bhyrappa said the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has to clear the confusion. “It has to make known whether it acquired the said property and exactly when it got its possession, as the RTC record, which I have seen, says ‘Doddakere MUDA’. Moreover, there is confusion over many properties in Mysuru. MUDA must show its records,” he said.

Replying to questions on the documents, he said, “If any of these documents — copies of alienation or DC plan approval — is submitted to us, we will verify it for issuing khatha.”

On revenue officials stalling the work being carried by the royal family and taking away the key of their earthmover, he said, “As a citizen and mayor of Mysuru, I think it was wrong on the part of the authorities to lodge a complaint. They should have considered the contributions of the royal family for Mysuru over the years before taking such a step.”

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had, on Saturday, said the property belonged to her family and taken strong exception to the stalling of work there. Palace secretary Lakshminarayan had accused MCC of delaying issuance of khatha on the property and hinted at taking the matter to court.