In solidarity: Linguist G.N. Devy flagging off a motorcycle rally on the eve of ‘Dharwad Chalo’, in Dharwad on Monday. — photo: special arrangement

The event in Dharwad on Tuesday to mark the first death anniversary of scholar and rationalist M.M. Kalburgi is expected to draw nearly 10,000 people, who want to highlight the failure of the investigating agencies to nab the killers.

Among the special invitees will be Shaila Dabholkar and Sau Uma Pansare, wives of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. The event organised by ‘Dr. Kalburgi-Dr. Dabholkar-Comrade Pansare Hatya Virodhi Horat Samiti’ would be a peaceful protest against the efforts to curb freedom of expression through violence, say the organisers.

The protesters will converge on RLS College Grounds for the rally. Many teams have already started out as part of the ‘Dharwad Chalo’. The event is the potential seed for a nationwide movement in the days to come to raise issues of freedom of expression, said Basavaraj Sulibhavi, one of the organisers.