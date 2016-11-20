The Holalkere Nagarika Samiti has organised a mass marriage ceremony to mark the 99th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here on November 20. It will be held on the Sri Kotrenanjappa College premises.

As many as 160 couples would tie the knot of which 137 would be from the Scheduled Castes and four from the Scheduled Tribes, Minister for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya has said. Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said that the ceremony would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A total of 25,000 people are expected to take part in the ceremony. The Minister said that Mr. Siddaramaiah would also inaugurate development works, including laying the foundation stone for a government primary school, an Ambedkar Ranga Mandir, a Valmiki Bhavan, a first grade government college building, and a Devanga Bhavan.