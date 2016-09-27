The police unearthed an inter-State racket involved in printing marks cards and arrested nine persons.

The arrested are Vivek Dinakar Patil and Vishal Dinakar Patil, residents of Pune; Tousif and Hanumanthappa, residents of Sorab town; Sagar, Ravi Kumar, and Gopalakrishna from Bengaluru, and Praveen Kumar, resident of Hubballi.

Tousif was planning to go to Saudi Arabia and had applied for a passport. During verification, the SSLC marks card furnished by him was found to be fake. Tousif told the police that Hanumanthappa, a teacher who was running a tutorial, had given him the marks card for Rs. 15,000.

Based on information provided by Hanumanthappa, the police arrested the other accused. According to the police, Vivek and Vishal used to print 10th standard marks cards issued by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board and Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In addition to this, they also printed fake marks cards of various degree and postgraduate courses offered by various universities, the police said.

The accused used to issue the cards through a network of tutorials and study centres. An amount of Rs. 15,000 was collected for each card. The police seized 1,500 fake marks cards, three computers and printers, six laptops, and 18 mobile phones from the arrested.

The police said that Vivek and Vishal had also launched a website, the title of which had close resemblance with that of the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare presspersons on Monday that it had emerged that the racket was active in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The police have booked cases against nine study centres also. He said that a comprehensive report of the case had been submitted to the State government.