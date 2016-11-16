Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj at the "Meet the Press" organised by Mangaluru Press Club and DK Union of Working Journalists in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Department focusing on improving freshwater fishing

Minister of State for Fisheries Pramod Madhwaraj on Wednesday said there is an imminent need to regulate fishing in coastal areas lest the industry witnesses bad days in about four years following complete depletion of aquatic animals.

The regulation cannot be done by imposing restrictions on fishermen, but by prohibiting fish processing industries from receiving and processing juvenile fish, Mr. Madhwaraj said. When fishermen find no market to all and sundry catch, they would resist from indulging in uncontrolled fishing, thereby saving precious marine animals, he said.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” programme organised by Mangaluru Press Club and Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists here, the Minister said the department would appoint an inspector in each fish processing unit, who would be paid salary by the unit itself, to ensure that juvenile fish are not received and processed. More than 80 per cent of marine fish catch come to processing industries and the remaining enters the local market.

The Minister said it is unfortunate that freshwater fishing has taken backseat in the State despite the presence of over 2,500 lakes and tanks, over 100 reservoirs as well as several thousand kilometres of rivers. At the same time, marine fishing has seen over-exploitation thereby necessitating the need to balance both.

To enhance freshwater fishing, the department has provided over 12 crore fish seedlings in freshwater bodies across the State even as nearly 50 crore seedlings have been produced.

Mr. Madhwaraj said he has already met Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and stressed the need for holding a meeting of fishing ministers of all States. A comprehensive fishing policy has to be brought in to regulate deep sea fishing for which consensus of all coastal states is necessary. The department is working on comprehensive proposals for such a meeting, which should be held in near future.

Responding to a question on execution of Kulai Fishing Harbour project off Mangaluru, Mr. Madhwaraj said the government would accept the project if the Centre bears 95 per cent of the cost. A proposal is being prepared for the same, he added.