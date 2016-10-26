Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva has strongly favoured abolition of triple talaq. “I am very clear that triple talaq should go. It is unfair to Muslim women,” she said while interacting with select journalists in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The former Governor of Rajasthan Ms. Alva said triple talaq was not part of the Quran, but an interpretation by Mullahs. “At least 28 muslim countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have done away with the practice of triple talaq in their sharia law and I don’t see any reason why India should not too,” she said.

She said many women have come out very strongly against triple talaq now and are challenging the diktats of mullahs. and added that he women opposing the practice cannot be dismissed as a minority, as they enjoy the support of a “silent majority.”

Recalling the Shah Bano case, Ms. Alva said those who were vocal demanded a change in the Supreme Court judgement in the same, but the women themselves were in favour of the apex court ruling, though unable to express their view.

The Union government has already filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case relating to triple talaq, supporting the abolition of the practice. If the Supreme Court passes a ruling now, the BJP government will not opt for an amendment of the judgement like the then Rajiv Gandhi government did, Ms. Alva pointed out.

As the country was awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision on triple talaq even as the government has taken a stand on the matter, many women’s groups have impleaded them in the case. “I am on the side of the groups demanding abolition of the practice,” she said.

Common civil code

Ms. Alva also supported the introduction of a common civil code in the country. Referring to the opinion on the common civil code sought by the Law Commission of India, Ms. Alva said, “The introduction of a common civil code does not mean that only Muslims or Christians have to give up on something. A part of the Hindu law will also have to go in order to bring in a common civil code.”

However, she added that the common civil code does not cover all aspects of life, but only certain areas.