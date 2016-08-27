“Ahe Mhanoon Ahe”, a Marathi translation of the original Kannada play “Ide Yennuvudakkide” by Subraya Bhat by writer Radha Shamrao, was released by senior novelist and artist Chandrakant Kusnoor here on Saturday.

The event was organised by Structural School of Fine Arts, Bengaluru, and Sahitya Kala Vedike-Kannada Mahila Sangha.

Ms.Shamrao has several translations besides original Kannada literary works to her credit. According to a press release, the Kannada play authored by writer, director and actor Mr. Bhat is a thought provoking play incorporating series of humorous situations. It also lampoons the element of commercialisation of contemporary education system. The author looks at such contradictory developments in the society and portrays in a dramatic and humorous way.

However, the latter part of the play depicts some of the superficial philosophical thoughts, which are either baseless or hypothetical and stand out self-contradictory, thus the Marathi title "Ahe Mhanoon Ahe".