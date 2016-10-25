Maj. Gen. P.N. Rao, Commander, Junior Leaders Wing, Infantry School, Belagavi, called upon the newly recruited soldiers to remain committed to protecting the nation and its borders.

In his ceremonial address to the newly-attested soldiers, after reviewing an impressive attestation parade held at Talekar Drill Square at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) here on Saturday, he reminded them of the rich heritage and the glory of the Maratha Light Infantry, one of the oldest infantry regiments of the country. He also stressed upon the importance of discipline and physical fitness in a soldier’s life, and exuded confidence that the training at MLIRC would stand the young soldiers in good stead in all their future assignments.

According to a press release from the MLIRC, a total of 192 recruits of Group 1/16 were attested on successful completion of their training. All would report for duty in different parts of the country soon. Sepoy Shaik Jani Basha commanded the parade while Major Manoj Parmar was Parade Adjutant. The young soldiers took the oath in the presence of the Tricolour and Regimental Colour, committing to serve and protect the motherland even at the cost of their lives.

Awards

The Reviewing Officer awarded the recruits for excellence in different spheres of training. Subedar Honorary Captain Keshav Rao Talekar Medal and Trophy for ‘Best in Drill’ were awarded to Jani Basha and Major S.S. Brar Medal and Trophy for ‘Best in Physical Training’ to Akash Kirdat, Colonel N.J. Nair Medal and Trophy for ‘Best in Field Craft’ to Vishal Pawar and Sucha Singh Memorial Cup and Medal for ‘Best in outdoor training activities’ to Dayanand Jamadade. Sepoy Shaik Jhon Basha won the Namdev Jadhav Medal and Trophy for ‘Best in Firing’.