Hopes of the sponge iron manufacturers of getting iron ore have been revived with R.V. Deshpande, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, giving positive assurances of reviving the units.

T. Srinivas Rao, president of Karnataka Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association, told The Hindu that Mr. Deshpande, who presided over a meeting on September 20 to address issues of sponge iron units, expressed concern that most of them were getting closed down owing to the non-availability of raw materials and other reasons.

As these units were unable to compete with major players, he sought to know why a certain quantity of iron ore should not be reserved for sponge iron units.

Increase in supply

After a detailed discussion, it was resolved that Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department will hold a meeting with Managing Director Mysore Minerals Limited (MML), NMDC and Director Mines and Geology, so as to ensure increase in supply of iron ore to sponge iron units. It was also decided that NMDC raise the production of iron ore to cater to sponge iron units to atleast three lakh tonnes per month and that Additional Chief Secretary hold a meeting with the Law Department regarding amendment of rules set by the Commerce and Industries Department, he said.

Mr. Rao added that the financial rehabilitation package for revival of the sponge iron industry was discussed and it was decided to instruct lending banks to receive proposals from individual units for financial revival and taking appropriate decisions for restructuring, resettlement and rehabilitation.

Convener of State Level Bankers’ Committee should write a letter to all the banks to stop the process of auctioning of properties till the restructuring or rehabilitation process was completed. “After a prolonged struggle, the State government has positively responded. This has given us hope. Now, we are eagerly waiting to see that the decision taken by Mr. Deshpande will be implemented,” he said.