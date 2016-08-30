'India’s imports are not based on domestic requirement and production, but on pressure from international and domestic capitalists'.

The State president of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS), Maruthi Manpade, has held the Union government responsible for the fall in prices of farm produces in the domestic market and the resultant agrarian crisis. Addressing a joint press conference convened by his organisation and the Karntaka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) here on Monday, Mr. Manpade criticised the Union government’s import policy by terming it “anti-farmer.”

He held that India’s imports are not based on domestic requirement and production, but on pressure from international and domestic capitalists.

He said India’s import policy was designed to safeguard interests of both domestic and international capitalists and not of domestic farmers. “Take the example of import of pulses. Of the 24 lakh tonnes of pulses that India needs for a year, 20 lakh tonnes are domestically produced. We should import only four tonnes from outside. However, our government had imported 20 lakh tonnes last year and 10 lakh tonnes this year. This will surely cause price of pulses to crash in the domestic market as there is an overstock of pulses that could satisfy our demand for another two years,” he said.

The current year, 2016, is being observed as the “International Year of Pulses” and the Union government is tightening noose around growers of pulses, he added.

Mr. Manpade alleged that “heavy imports of farm produces without any duties are aimed at helping the Adani group owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friend Gautam Adani.”

Referring to the issue of waiving farm loans, Mr. Manpade verbally attacked the Union government for turning down the demand of farm loan waiver and offering unreasonable financial favours to the corporate sector. “The Narendra Modi government has made Rs. 7.33 lakh crores worth tax favours to corporate companies … But, the government never thought of waiving farm loan which does not cross even Rs. 2 lakh crore. Because, it wants to see corporate companies making huge profits and farmers struggling from hand-to-mouth,” he said.

The number of farmers committing suicide that began during P.V. Narasimha Rao’s regime has now crossed 3 lakh in the last two decades and would cross 10 lakh within five years of the Modi government, he added.

“We would actively support and participate in the all-India general strike called by the trade union conglomerate by putting forward farmers’ demands,” he said.